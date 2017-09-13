Bike Maine: Rangeley tourism business welcome crowds, shares rich history

RANGELEY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Riders had the chance to rest and take in the beauty of the Rangeley Lakes region on day four of Bike Maine Wednesday.

The influx of 400 riders a welcome sight for Doreen and Kevin Sinnett, who own Rangely Region Lake Cruises and Kayaking. The couple hosted dozens of cyclists throughout the day on their tours.

"The phones have been ringing all day,” Doreen said.

The couple started the business back in 2009 after deciding to retire in Rangeley.

"It's been very successful and we just enjoy getting people out on the lake,” Kevin said.

That was just what they did Wednesday with their whole crew on at the town’s public landing.

"Welcome and thank you for coming to Rangeley Lake,” Gary Langille, a registered Maine Guide who works for the company shouted over the crowded boat.

Langille shared a wealth of knowledge with visitors as they cruised on the Grey Ghost boat. He told stories about the booming logging days when timber was harvested from the surrounding forests floated in the lake and the subsequent history of abundant fishing of blue back trout and landlocked salmon in the lake.

It was also a chance for bikers to recharge and enjoy time on the water.



"I always appreciate the nice day of rest,” biker Debby Davis said.



"We actually do stop and smell the roses,” Ben Pearson said.

Davis and Pearson were part of a large group of people who went on the cruise together. Davis, a Maine native, said she has made friends from all over the country through Bike Maine.



The day was the perfect way to share the beauty and history of the region, while providing a great end to the summer season for the cruise company.



"This whole other part of western Maine--Rangeley the lakes the mountains is really a whole other piece for people that want to come to Maine,” Kevin Sinnett said.

Bikers are set to continue their journey on Thursday. They will be pedaling the 65-mile stretch from Rangeley to Hartford.

