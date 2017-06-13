Belfast Police looking for pink haired shoplifter caught on video

Stolen items in Belfast

BELFAST, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The Belfast Police Department released a pretty popular Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. Belfast Police Sergeant John Gibbs said the post shows a picture of a young female shoplifter with pink tinted hair who was caught on video removing items from the packages and stealing them from Rite Aid. Gibb says they have not posted the video yet and they used that as an incentive for her to turn herself in quickly. The Facebook post states “Avoid us using Facebook to identify you and come see Officer Jon Guba very very soon.” Gibbs said they may put the video out tomorrow if the suspect doesn’t come forward. The department uses a post like this, he said, to let other people thinking about shoplifting in Belfast know they will be caught.

