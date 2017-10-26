Behind the Bullying: Part I

What is "behind" bullying in Maine schools?

A number of recent events across the state and country have sparked conversation about how parents and schools should be doing more to combat bullying and harassment. The question: How?

NEWS CENTER decided to dig deeper into the statistics in the state. The Department of Education requires all "substantiated claims" of bulling to be reported to the state. Our investigation found a number of schools across Maine have not reported any instances over the last three years, despite attempts from the D.O.E. to improve reporting systems and provide more extensive guidelines.

Bullying Defined

The Maine Department of Eduction has a specific definition of bullying that is used when investigating claims. Here's what they say:

"Bullying" includes, but is not limited to, a written, oral or electronic expression or a physical act or gesture or any combination thereof directed at a student or students that:

(1) Has, or a reasonable person would expect it to have, the effect of:

(a) Physically harming a student or damaging a student's property; or

(b) Placing a student in reasonable fear of physical harm or damage to the student's property;

(2) Interferes with the rights of a student by:

(a) Creating an intimidating or hostile educational environment for the student; or

(b) Interfering with the student's academic performance or ability to participate in or benefit from the services, activities or privileges provided by a school; or

(3) Is based on a student's actual or perceived characteristics identified in Title 5, section 4602 or 4684-A, or is based on a student's association with a person with one or more of these actual or perceived characteristics or any other distinguishing characteristics and that has the effect described in subparagraph (1) or (2).

"Bullying" includes cyberbullying.

What students are saying

We sat down with a group of high school students to talk about what bullying is like in their school.

The five teens from Bangor said bullying happens every single day. Over the last three years, Bangor High did not report a single instance of bullying to the state. School officials told NEWS CENTER ever situation varies in seriousness and that there are countless resources in place for students and staff about how to address issue surrounding mental health.

How does your school stack up?

Search the document below to see how many instances were reported at your area school in the last three years.