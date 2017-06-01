Bear crosses the road in front of truck

MONTICELLO, Maine ( NEWS CENTER)-- Jim Thorne, of Carmel was traveling on Rt 1 in Monticello Thursday morning when he saw a big black bear in a field.

He said he pulled over and jumped out of the car with his camera thinking that it might cross the road.

Sure enough, he said, it crossed the road and a truck traveling by at the same time just missed it. Thorne says, "that was a close call there buddy."

