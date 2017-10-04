Bangor man arrested in connection to a recent rash of motor vehicle thefts

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- A Bangor man has been charged in connection with a recent rash of motor vehicle thefts in the Bangor area.

According to Bangor Police Lieutenant Tim Cotton, 27-year- old Cody Fairless of Bangor was arrested by Bangor Detectives and charged in connection with five recent motor vehicle thefts from two Bangor automobile dealerships.

Cotton says the most recent rash of automobile thefts started in mid-August when an abandoned 2017 Dodge Durango was discovered near Husson Avenue in Bangor.

He says other vehicle thefts were discovered on September 21st and 27th. Those vehicles were examined by the Bangor Police and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Cotton says, vehicles, stolen from Bangor dealerships, were believed to have been used in commercial building burglaries which were under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

He says investigators are now reopening similar vehicle thefts which occurred back in 2015 to see if there is a link to the most recent activity.

Fairless is being held at the Penobscot County Jail and has been charged with two counts of unauthorized use of property, two counts of felony theft, and operating after revocation. Fairless was also charged two counts of burglary by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV