Bangor man arrested for sexting with a juvenile

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- A Bangor man who police say was texting sexual statements with a juvenile female has been arrested. According to Lieutenant Tim Cotton, a Bangor Police detective took over a texting conversation between the juvenile female and a 51-year-old male. He says the detective, acting as the juvenile, received numerous sexually based statements and comments from the man.

Cotton says, eventually, the suspect went directly to the juvenile’s home with the intent on meeting that juvenile for the purposes of a sexual encounter. Much to the man’s surprise, two Bangor Police Department detectives were on the other side of the door.

51-year-old David Lawrence of Bangor was taken into custody and charged with Attempted Sexual Assault of a Minor which is a class D crime.

Cotton says we urge parents to keep a watchful eye on pre-teens as well as teenagers in regard to their texting habits. He says it’s always important to know with whom they are texting.

