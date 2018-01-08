Bangor city councilor could face ethics investigation

BANGOR, Maine (AP) -- The Bangor City Council will meet next week to judge whether or not to bring an ethics investigation against a sitting member of the council.



City Councilor Cary Weston voted in June to allocate money to the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau, which was paying his company for website services - something he did not disclose to the council. The Bangor Daily News reports the council will vote on Monday whether to involve the council-appointed board of ethics.



If approved, it would be the first time in at least 20 years that the board has investigated a sitting councilor. Weston could face censure if his behavior is found to be unethical.



Weston says he made a mistake and that it is his responsibility to correct that mistake.

