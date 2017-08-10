Balloons scattered across Downeast communities honor teen killed

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Yellow and white balloons scattered towns in Downeast Washington County Thursday to honor Camron Roberts.

18-year-old Roberts was killed when his truck collided with a blueberry truck on Rte. 192 in Northfield Monday.

His 16-year-old brother was seriously injured the crash. The accident shook the surrounding close-knit communities.

“They range from Hermon to Lubec and Perry!” Michelle Wood said.

Wood spearheaded the project alongside Shayna Ramsdell in the hopes of showing support to the Roberts family. They initially took to their salon’s Facebook page with the message and it quickly took off.

The balloons are now on the storefronts of business all over town, in front of homes as well as the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Our thoughts are with the Roberts family, friends and community. Posted by The Washington County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Some local flower shops even ran out of balloons, according to Wood.

“In a small town everyone comes together,” Wood said.

