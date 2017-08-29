Authorities ID Biddeford Drowning Victim

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Little girl shot and killed
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER's Samantha York's Hurricane Harvey family connection
-
Maine home to the oldest birch bark canoe in the world
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Family fights Chiari
-
Photo from nursing home goes viral
-
Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas
-
Accused murderer of James Haskell pleads not guilty
-
Former first couple sends love to Houston
More Stories
-
Police identify 5-year-old girl shot to death in ScarboroughAug 28, 2017, 8:30 p.m.
-
LIVE BLOG: Levee in Brazoria County, Texas breaches,…Aug 29, 2017, 11:40 a.m.
-
North Korea fires ballistic missile over northern JapanAug 28, 2017, 5:30 p.m.