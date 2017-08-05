Authorities arrest Northwestern professor, Oxford employee wanted in Chicago murder

Courtesy Chicago Police Department

CHICAGO, Ill. — A Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee wanted in the slaying of a 26-year-old hairdresser were arrested Friday in Northern California, police said.

Police in Chicago said they received word Friday evening from the U.S. Marshals Service that Wyndham Lathem, an associate professor of microbiology-immunology, and Andrew Warren, who worked in an administrative position at Oxford’s Somerville College, were taken into custody without incident.

Lathem, 42, and Warren, 56, were wanted in the July 27 slaying of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau. The young man was found dead from multiple lacerations to his body in Lathem’s 10th floor apartment in Chicago’s posh River North neighborhood.

The two men are expected to first appear before a judge in California before their likely extradition to Chicago.

"Both individuals will be held accountable for their actions, and we hope today's arrest brings some small level of closure and justice for the victim's family," Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

"We are also thankful both men are safely in custody and this did not end in further tragedy."

Lathem, 42, surrendered at the federal courthouse in Oakland, said Frank Conroy, a supervisory deputy for U.S. Marshals Service in the Northern District of California. Warren, 56, turned himself in to San Francisco Police, he said.

Conroy said that investigators in Chicago had relayed to the Marshals Service that Lathem had contacts in the Bay Area and federal authorities had been on the lookout for him before he surrendered Friday evening. Authorities believe Lathem, who contacted federal authorities with the help of an attorney and negotiated his surrender, had been in California since Wednesday, Conroy said.

It was not clear if Warren and Lathem traveled to the Bay Area together or separately. Both Lathem and Warren declined to speak to authorities.

"He decided life on the run was too much and decided to turn himself in," Conroy said of Lathem.

