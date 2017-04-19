Attorney calls for 'thorough investigation' into Aaron Hernandez's death

(Photo: NECN / John Wilcox)

(NECN) -- Aaron Hernandez's lead attorney in his recent double murder trial is calling for an investigation into his client's death.

Jose Baez issued a statement Wednesday saying that Hernandez's family and legal team are "shocked and surprised" at the news of his death. He said there was no conversations or correspondence to his family or legal team that would have indicated that anything like this was possible.

"Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence," Baez said. "Those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death. We request that authorities conduct a transparent and thorough investigation."

