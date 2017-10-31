As towns cancel trick-or-treating, one fire department is stepping up

HERMON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – The Hermon Fire Department is opening its doors for trick-or-treaters Tuesday night, as surrounding towns continue to deal with power outages and debris from Monday’s storm.

“We thought this evening would be safer for the kids to come to our house,” Hermon Fire Chief Frank Roma said.

He said with many downed trees and wires in the area it is not safe for kids to be out trick-or-treating in the dark.

This is the first time they have held a Halloween event at the station. They plan to have candy as well as plastic fire helmets, stickers and other goodies for the kids.

Roma said they can also check out the firetrucks and tour the station.

It will be open to the public from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV