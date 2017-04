(Photo: NBC Boston)

(NBC Boston) -- An arrest has been made in the case of murdered jogger Vanessa Marcotte.

Sources told NBC Boston that Angel Cordero Ortiz, 31, was arrested Friday night.

Marcotte, 27, was killed on Aug. 7, 2016, in Princeton, Massachusetts, while she was home from New York City visiting her family.

