Aroostook County man's conviction for indecent conduct overturned

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — The Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Thursday struck down an Aroostook County man’s conviction for indecent conduct because the man exposed himself in pictures exchanged on Facebook rather than exposing himself in person.

Andrew J. Legassie was convicted in February 2016 on 10 charges relating to his contact with five teenage girls, whom he “friended” on Facebook. In the course of trying to convince the underage girls to have sex with him, Legassie sent them pictures of his genitals and encouraged them to send pictures of themselves nude or partially clothed.

