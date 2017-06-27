Armed standoff closes Maine Street in Gouldsboro

MSP icon (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

GOULDSBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—There are reports of several State Troopers heading toward Gouldsboro Tuesday afternoon. According to the Gouldsboro Police Department Facebook page, it is an armed standoff on Main Street between Fairtrade Lobster and Prospect Point Road. Main street is blocked off and the area evacuated for the time being. We will have more information when it becomes available.

