Armed bank robber jumps up on the counter and demands money

NORRIDGEWOCK (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an armed bank robbery in Norridgewock on Tuesday.

According to Sheriff Dale Lancaster, a man wearing a ski mask entered the Skowhegan Savings Bank on Main Street in Norridgewock around 12:30.

In what could have been a scene out of a movie, Lancaster said, the robber brandished what appears to be a semi-automatic handgun, jumped up on the counter and demanded money. The robber fled on foot down Perkins Street with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Lancaster says Deputies, Detectives, and a K-9 Unit responded along with State Police, Fairfield Police Department, and an Agent from the MDEA.

The suspect is described as a lone white male is described as being approximately 5’4” to 5’7” and average weight and entered the bank wearing a red neoprene ski mask, dark stocking cap, a dark jacket, light blue jeans, and gloves.

Lancaster said school officials at the Mill Stream Elementary School were notified of the robbery as a precaution. No one inside the bank was injured.

