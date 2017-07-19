Anthony Lord pleads guilty to murder, several other charges

ROCKLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The man accused of murdering two men, kidnapping a 21-year-old woman, arson and injuring several during a shooting spree, all within a 24-hour period back in July 2015, pleaded guilty to several of the charges he was facing at a Rockland courthouse Wednesday.

According to Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea, Lord pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, arson and several other various charges he faces in Penobscot and Aroostook counties. It was not part of a plea deal.

In 2015, Lord shot and killed Kyle Hewitt, wounded Kim Irish and abducted Brittany Irish. Lord then killed another man, Kevin Tozier, as he was on the run from police.

One of Lord's defense attorney's told NEWS CENTER Lord's lawyers were ready for trial and did not expect this result. Jeff Toothaker said a court conference on the case was supposed to be held Wednesday, but Lord told his attorneys he wanted to plea on Monday, hinting about his decision to them over the weekend.

Lord's attorney's told a judge about his decision and the judge scheduled a hearing for Wednesday afternoon instead of the conference. During that hearing, Toothaker said Lord told the judge, pleading was the "moral" thing to do.

The hearing was held in Rockland because it's closer to where Lord is housed at the Maine State Prison in Warren.

A sentencing date is set for 12:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Penobscot Judicial Center. It's at that time Asst. AG Zainea says they will be asking for a life sentence.

