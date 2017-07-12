Ambulance involved in serious accident on Rt 11

MASARDIS, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—The Maine State Police are investigating an accident involving an Ambulance Wednesday. According to a press release from Maine State Police Sergeant Jeffrey Clark, Russell Jandreau, was operating a Fort Kent Ambulance traveling northbound on Rt 11 in Masardis when he fell asleep in the middle of a curve. Clark says, Jandreau woke up and attempted to correct the vehicle but it was too far into the ditch. The ambulance struck a utility pole and rolled over. He says Jandreau and one other ambulance attendant were transported to TAMC with non-life threatening injuries. There was no patient on board at the time of the crash. The ambulance was a total loss.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV