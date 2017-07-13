Ambulance driver falls asleep, ends up in a ditch

MASARDIS, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—The Maine State Police are investigating an accident involving an Ambulance that happened Wednesday.

According to Maine State Police Sergeant Jeffrey Clark, Russell Jandreau, was drivng a Fort Kent Ambulance heading northbound on Rt 11 in Masardis when he fell asleep in the middle of a curve.

Jandreau woke up and tried to correct the ambulance but it was too far into the ditch.

The ambulance hit a utility pole and rolled over. Police says Jandreau and one other ambulance attendant were transported to TAMC with non-life threatening injuries.

There was no patient on board at the time of the crash. The ambulance was a total loss.

