Ambulance driver falls asleep, ends up in a ditch

MASARDIS, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—The Maine State Police are investigating an accident involving an Ambulance that happened Wednesday.
According to Maine State Police Sergeant Jeffrey Clark, Russell Jandreau, was drivng a Fort Kent Ambulance heading northbound on Rt 11 in Masardis when he fell asleep in the middle of a curve.
Jandreau woke up and tried to correct the ambulance but it was too far into the ditch.
The ambulance hit a utility pole and rolled over. Police says Jandreau and one other ambulance attendant were transported to TAMC with non-life threatening injuries.
There was no patient on board at the time of the crash. The ambulance was a total loss.
