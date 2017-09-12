ALERT: WCSH planned over-the-air outage for Sept. 13

WCSH will have a planned over-the-air outage of its main transmission signal Wednesday, Sept. 13, from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon.

Viewers that WILL BE affected include over-the-air, Dish Network and DirecTV.

Spectrum (Time Warner Cable) viewers WILL NOT be affected.

We will notify you on TV for one hour prior to the planned outage.

Note: WLBZ in Bangor will not affected by this outage.

