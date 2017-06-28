ALERT: Fireworks recall

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS CENTER)— The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall on fireworks that may have been sold in Maine. They say the recall involves TNT Red, White, & Blue Smoke fireworks.
The recalled fireworks are pyrotechnic devices that make smoke when lit. They were sold in a bag containing three canisters: one red, one blue and one white. Each colored smoke firework is a cardboard cylinder tube that measures about 1 inch in diameter and 5 inches long.
The TNT logo, “Red, White & Blue Smoke” and UPC number 027736036561 appear on the packaging. The CPSC says Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and contact America Promotional Events for a full refund. The recall number is 17-181
Consumer Contact: American Promotional Events at 800-243-1189 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday; email at info@tntfireworks.com or online at www.tntfireworks.com and click on Product Recall at the bottom right-hand corner of the page.
© 2017 WLBZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs