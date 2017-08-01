Acadia sees dramatic increase in sale of senior lifetime passes ahead of price hike

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Acadia National Park saw more than a 70-percent increase in the sale of senior lifetime passes, according to park officials.

This ahead of a dramatic hike in the price of the passes from $10 to $80 for lifetime access to parks across the country on August 28.

More than 9,200 senior passes were sold last month in Acadia, compared to more than 5,400 in July of 2016.

This as park officials said visitation numbers are right on track with last year.

Maine is not the only place to experience this trend. The National Parks pass website was overwhelmed by purchases, and other parks across the country have seen an uptick in purchases.

The passes are available for people ages 62 and older. The National Park Service said they will also start selling a new annual senior pass for $20 on August 28.

More information is available on the NPS website.

