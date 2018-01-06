A piece of Downeast history floats away with the tide

Lubec's century’s-old brining shed in Lubec was washed out from the narrows between Maine and Canada. The building, once used to smoke herring, came down during the strong winds and high tides brought by the Thursday’s blizzard.

LUBEC (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- A piece of Downeast history floated away with the tide Saturday.

Heather Henry Tenan Lives in Lubec. Heather said, "Miraculously, the shed made it through the bridge underpass headed out to sea." She said, "The Coast Guard was flying overhead keeping watch."

McCurdy’s family owned the McCurdy’s Smokehouse operation for more than 50 years until it closed in the early 1990s. It was once part of a thriving industry in the small town. They said they were forced to close due to changes in federal regulations.

