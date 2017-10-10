A-Basin is opening on Friday because 'Mother Nature has been kind'

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. (Photo: Dave Camara)

KUSA - If the snow in Denver Monday got you thinking about ski season, then the good news is you don’t have to wait even a full week for it to start.

Arapahoe Basin announced Tuesday that it will open for the season on Friday at 9 a.m.

As you might guess, this doesn’t mean the entire resort is open. Instead, skiers and snowboarders will have to enjoy the intermediate High Noon trail to their heart’s content.

“Mother Nature has been kind to the Basin,” said Alan Henceroth, Arapahoe Basin’s chief operating officer, in a news release. “It’s exciting to kick off the ski season earlier than usual, and welcome winter back to Colorado.”

You buy tickets online or at the mountain, where it will cost adults $79 to do the same run all day, kids 15-18 $67 and children six through 14 $39.

A-Basin is going to continue to make snow with the goal of opening additional terrain.

