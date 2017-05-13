5th person dies from injuries in Mass. auction crash

NBC Boston logo

(NBC BOSTON) -- A fifth person has died from injuries sustained in the May 3 crash at the LynnWay Auto Auction in Billerica, Massachusetts.

According to the Middlesex County District Attorney's office, 55-year-old Ruben Espaillat of Methuen died from his injuries at Lahey Hospital on Saturday.

Four people had previously died in connection to the accident when an employee lost control of a Jeep Grand Cherokee and drove into the LynnWay building and the crowd inside.

Click RIGHT HERE to read entire article from NBCBoston.com

Copyright 2017 NBC Boston