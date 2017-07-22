BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—The 5th annual Rise Above Festival is taking place at Darlings Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor this Saturday and Sunday.

The festival’s concept was created by Shawn Morgan, the front man for the multi-platinum rock band Seether. The festival name was taken from the song, “Rise Above This,” which Seethers, Morgan wrote as a message to his brother. His brother took his own life eight years ago.

Organizers say the 2-day event brings to Bangor some of the biggest names in rock getting together in support of suicide prevention and mental illness.

The band plans to honor the memories of the late Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell and dedicate this weekend to them.

"Losing another great rock voice to suicide yesterday is absolutely tragic and heartbreaking," said Morgan. "It's exactly why we are doing what we set out to do this weekend. To build awareness for this mental disease. I started this festival as a tribute to anyone who has lost someone. If this festival does something to help one person reconsider the tragic choice of suicide, then it will be the greatest success of my career. "

The festival and Waterfront Concerts will also feature the bands Korn, Shinedown, Stone Sour, Halestorm, Theory of Deadman to name a few.

If you or anyone you know may be in crisis call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

