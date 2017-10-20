5-alarm Sanford fire spawns emergency city council meeting

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Ordinances enforcing inspections and debris clean up will be the focus of an emergency city council meeting in Sanford on Monday.

This comes following Thursday's massive fire which destroyed and damaged half a dozen buildings.

The fire started in a multi-unit building, no one was seriously injured.

Investigators say the cause of the fire is undetermined but don't believe it was deliberately set.



Investigators recently made a drug arrest at this building that went up in flames. They say there were mountains of trash, dead rats and as many as 20 people were illegally living in the building as so-called squatters.



City officials say the owners of the building, Harry and Geraldine Farris, were notified earlier this week that they needed to clean up the trash around the building. Officials say enforcing the city's Safe Housing ordinances which require apartment buildings to be licensed and abandoned buildings inspected will improve living conditions for tenants. Neighbors say they hope those regulations are in place before the buildings are rebuilt.



"If they do in fact rebuild it I think making sure there are sufficient background checks and have attentive landlords that will definitely help the area," said Kari Zielke.



The meeting will be held Monday at 5 pm at Sanford City Hall.

