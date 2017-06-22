3 people arrested after crime spree in Patten area

PATTEN, Maine (NEWS CENTER)— 3 people were arrested in the Patten area on Wednesday afternoon. Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton says 24 year-old Lacey Brackett of Sherman, 25 year-old Nicholas Champagne of Patten, and one juvenile were taken into custody. Morton says this is part of a joint investigation with the Maine State Police that began after several reports of burglaries, thefts, and criminal mischief complaints in the greater Patten Region. He says additional charges are expected to be filed. Sheriff Morton credited help from the public and collaboration with state police with helping to bring the case to a close.

