250 pound Maine black bear killed crossing Sanford Road

WELLS, MAINE - Police in Wells want to remind you that Maine bears are active and looking for food.



This past weekend the department received many inquiries into a an accident involving a Maine black bear.



Posting on their Facebook page, the department says the bear was crossing Sanford Road near Highpine Loop Road when it was struck by a vehicle. No one in the vehicle was injured but the bear was killed instantly.



It's estimated that the bear was 250 pounds or more.



Police are alerting residents to bring in your bird feeders and secure your trash.









© 2017 WCSH-TV