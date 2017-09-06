PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – More than 20 girls were targeted in a sexting incident at Presque Isle High School, according to police.

Detective Kristopher Beck with Presque Isle Police Department said the incident was first reported by school administration last week.

A 15-year-old boy reportedly threatened to expose information about each of the girls in order to get them to send him inappropriate photos.

Beck said the conversations happened on a number of social media apps. They are currently looking into possible criminal charges, but none have been filed at this time.

Police are asking anyone with more information to contact them at (207) 764-4476.

