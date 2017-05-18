2 women, boy hurt after falling from Ferris wheel

Two women and a boy were hurt after they fell 15 feet from a Ferris wheel in Port Townsend. (Photo: KING)

Two women and a boy were hurt after falling 15 feet from a Ferris wheel in Port Townsend Thursday.

The riders - a 59-year-old woman, a 47-year-old woman, and a 7-year-old boy - were taken to hospitals, according to a Port Townsend Police Department spokesperson.

The 59-year-old woman was air lifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.

The other two patients suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated at Jefferson Healthcare in Port Townsend.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Jefferson County Rhododendron Festival. According to an East Jefferson Fire PIO, the Ferris wheel was in operation when one of the bucket seats flipped over. The three riders fell about 15 feet and landed onto a metal landing.

Another bucket seat above also started swaying but did not flip over.

Officials have shut down the ride for the night. Officials with the Labor and Industries Department will begin their investigation of the scene Friday morning.

Festival officials released the following statement Thursday night:

First and foremost the Rhododendron Festival would like to ask for everyone to please pray for all the victims in today's carnival accident. This was a tragic event and our thoughts and prayers are with all involved. At this time we are letting the Port Townsend Police Department, East Jefferson Fire and Rescue and Funtastic Traveling Shows (which the carnival is owned and operated by) conduct their investigations. Any detailed inquiries regarding the incident need to be directed to the above mentioned agencies. Thank you to all the volunteers and employees that stepped up out of the crowd to make sure the victims were attended to and the incident was controlled. Once again please keep the victims and their families in your prayers.

Thank you

Brandi Hamon and Debbie LaFollette

Vice President and President of the Rhododendron Festival





