At least 2 people being searched for in Saco River near Fryeburg

FRYEBURG, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An Oxford County Sheriff's deputy says two Fryeburg Police officers responded to the Walker's bridge area of the Saco River.

They said Fryeburg officers may have crashed their boat during their attempt to locate the missing people.

Oxford County Dispatchers confirm that two LifeFlight helicopters are responding to the scene to take patients to hospitals.

Oxford County Dispatchers say "some" of the people have been located, but could not say how many.

