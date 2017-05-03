2 men were rescued after their boat overturned in the Penobscot River

HAMPDEN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A pair of boaters were rescued after their boat capsized in the Penobscot River on Wednesday afternoon.

The male boaters were wearing life jackets when they were spotted by a nearby female kayaker. The Hampden Fire Department responded to the scene and used a boat provided by Hamlin's Marine to rescue the victims.

No injuries were reported.

