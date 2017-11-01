No suspect in custody after 2 killed, 1 hurt in shooting at Thornton Walmart: Police

Courtesy: Keal Vigil Photography (Photo: Keal Vigil Photography)

THORNTON - Two people are dead and one was taken to a local hospital after a shooting at a Thornton Walmart Wednesday evening, authorities said. No suspects are in custody.

A report of multiple shots fired came in just before 6:30 p.m. at the Grant Street Walmart location in Thornton, according to Officer Avila with Thornton PD.

Authorities said two men were killed and a woman was taken to a nearby hospital.

Detectives are reviewing security footage and interviewing witnesses to get information and a description of potential suspects in the shooting. Thornton PD confirmed to 9NEWS they had no one in custody for the shooting.





UPDATE: Detectives currently reviewing security footage & witnesses being interviewed for assistance with suspect(s) desc/info. pic.twitter.com/rObFfbxeIf — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

Forty-eight witnesses were taken from the Walmart to a nearby police building, according to RTD.

A limited lockdown on North Suburban Medical Center has now been lifted, according to a director at HealthONE.

Media staging has been set up and we expect authorities to give out more information shortly. The delay on the public update from police is due to authorities gathering information on a potential suspect.

There is a large police perimeter set up outside the store - no one is allowed close. Police can be seen coming and going from the Walmart as they continue to investigate.

Several ambulances are on scene but 9NEWS crews have not seen any rushing away since they’ve arrived. The injured person has reportedly already been taken from the scene.

.

While there is a large police presence, authorities do not appear frantic at the time of this writing.

FBI, ATF agents and Aurora SWAT all responded to the scene to assist local officers.

Thornton Police also tweeted to clarify a false media report of an active shooter; there is no active shooter, but there is an active crime scene being investigated. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

One local resident, Aaron Stephens, spoke to 9NEWS multiple times. He said he was at the self-checkout line when he heard a loud pop.

"At first I thought it was a firecracker," he said, "but it sounded more - it was louder... I was like, what the heck's going on? Then I heard two more shots and I freaked out and hit the ground."

Stephens said he was worried about stray bullets flying around the store. But then he heard a couple more shots and panicked, not wanting to stay there.

"Employees were screaming," he said. "Customers were running like crazy. And I went out with everybody else."

He said he panicked, too.

"I didn't want to die," he continued. "Here's Las Vegas happening in Colorado - at that moment all I could think about was my life.

.

A local mother ran up to 9NEWS' Steve Staeger crying holding her cell phone. Her son was in the store when the shooting happened and told her he heard multiple gunshots ring out inside.

One father, whose daughter was in the store at the time of the shooting, says he just wants to find her.

"I was going to stop by her house," said Loyd Diggs to 9NEWS. "She said she was going to shop at Walmart - haven't heard from her."

He said it scared him - especially with all the violence in the world right now.

"We never go to this [Walmart]," he added.

Family members are being told to go to the Thornton Police Department to reunite with everyone who was in the store at the time of the shooting.

PIO on scene. Media should stage on E. 98th Ave, east of Grant St. (2) confirmed deceased adult males, (1) adult female transported pic.twitter.com/HU4YcZ2Wlz — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

A professional photographer who happened to be at the Walmart shortly after the shooting reached out to 9NEWS and gave us permission to publish his photos. All images are courtesy Keal Vigil:

.

A Walmart employee spoke to 9NEWS about being in the store as the gunshots rang out:

.

Witnesses captured this scene outside the Walmart during the chaos shortly after the shooting:

.

One woman was picked up along the highway after fleeing the store:

.

If you would like to talk to someone about the shooting, Colorado Crisis Services is available 24/7. The number is 1-844-493-8255.

844-493-TALK (8255), available 24 hours a day if you need help, resources, or just to talk. #ThorntonWalmartShooting — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) November 2, 2017

Our reporters will update through their Twitters as the story develops.

A Twitter List by erinepowell

© 2017 KUSA-TV