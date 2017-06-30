Two Bangor men charged with dealing cocaine, heroin

Grover and Harriman mugs

BREWER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Two men from Bangor have been arrested and charged with dealing cocaine and heroin.

Twenty-nine-year-old Justin Grover is accused of being involved in a hit and run accident earlier this month, according to Brewer Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt. When Grover was located he was arrested on three initial charges: operating after habitual offender revocation, violation of conditional release and failure to report accident by quickest means.

Tylor Harriman, also 29, was a passenger in the vehicle, Moffitt said. He was arrested on a warrant for probation revocation.

As a result of observations made by the officers at the scene, Moffitt said, the vehicle was impounded and a search warrant was obtained. He said a significant amount of cash, an estimated 28 grams of heroin, and other items were seized.

After the search warrant, the two were charged with the following additional charges…

Grover: Aggravated trafficking in heroin, possession of schedule W drugs (cocaine) and illegal possession of hypodermic apparatuses.

Harriman: Aggravated trafficking in heroin, possession of schedule W drugs (cocaine), illegal possession of hypodermic apparatuses and violation of conditional release.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV