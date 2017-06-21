16 pups given second chance in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Bangor Humane Society rescued 16 puppies and dogs from a kill shelter in Mississippi -- some are already making a big impact on their new owners.
"She's just very sweet, very well behaved, very loving" Sherry Corson said. Corson said she was hesitant to get a new dog but fell in love with her new puppy 'Tinkerbell' instantly. "She put her little paws on me and looked up at me" Corson said. "We just knew that we were supposed to be together".
Corson has struggled with PTSD for years -- she rarely gets more than an hour of sleep of night. However, her first night with Tinkerbell was a different story. "I slept seven hours and I didn't even wake up once" Corson said. "I woke up this morning with her snuggling me, with her head on me".
