Rockefeller bequests fill coffers of Maine organizations

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Billionaire philanthropist David Rockefeller left more than $25 million to Maine institutions when he died in March.
Rockefeller was 101 when he died March 20. He left $20 million to the Land and Garden Preserve of Mount Desert Island in Seal Harbor, along with several other groups. The preserve works to protect gardens and natural areas on Mount Desert Island, where Acadia National Park is located.
Forbes, which obtained a copy of Rockefeller's will, reported online April 20 that Rockefeller also left tiny Buckle Island off Mount Desert Island to his daughter Eileen and gave his children the first crack at buying his $9 million Seal Harbor estate.
Rockefeller's family has vacationed on Mount Desert Island for generations. He was the son of philanthropist John D. Rockefeller Jr.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs