3 ways to earn money without ever leaving the house

If you’re looking for extra cash for bills or the ultimate summer vacation, look no further than your own couch. It’s possible to make serious cash at home. Now, we certainly don’t want to advocate signing up for any shady work-from-home scams. There are truly dodgy operators out there who should be avoided at all costs. But there are legitimate ways to earn a side income without leaving the house.

Become the ultimate virtual assistant. Leverage any talents you have and sign up with online freelance job sites like Upwork. Some commonly posted job listings are for virtual assistants and web designers. If you’re better at handiwork or manual labor, check out TaskRabbit. Time-strapped people are looking for helpers to do things like cleaning, furniture assembly, and other routine tasks they may not have time for.





Loot your garage. There’s nothing like a good old-fashioned garage sale, but it’s never been easier to post your wares online. Sweep your house and sell anything that looks like it could fetch a price on craigslist. You can even sell old clothing on sites like Poshmark.

Get paid to shop online. It’s never a good idea to spend money in order to save money. But if you’re going to make purchases anyway, then check out apps like Ibotta. Ibotta will send you a few bucks for making purchases at particular stores. The app partners with thousands of retailers, grocery stores, pharmacies, and other businesses. If you make a business to refer friends to the platform, you can pocket $5 for each person who signs up.

An even easier way to make cash while shopping is to download Ebates on your web browser. Any time you shop at an Ebates partner retailer, you can earn cash back on your purchases. Every few months, you can opt to get paid by PayPal, direct deposit, or check.

