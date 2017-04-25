Low unemployment poses challenges for business

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

ROCKLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — With Maine at its lowest unemployment rate in 40 years, according to the Maine Department of Labor, many businesses are having a harder time finding enough workers.

A job fair in Rockland on Tuesday attracted 48 businesses — many more than organizers had expected — looking to fill hundreds of full-time and seasonal job openings.

From equipment repair shops to painters, prisons, hotels and health care, businesses in the mid-coast area have indicated they are looking for people to hire. Several of the companies planning to exhibit at that job fair told NEWS CENTER they’ve been having a hard time recruiting new people.

All said the stronger economy and low unemployment rate, combined with the aging population in the Knox County area, mean there is a lot more competition to find good workers.

"If you go on the Maine job banks listing, there’s usually between 7,000 to 10,000 job listings. It's amazing," said Debby Kieran of Union Farm Equipment. She said her company had recently hired two new mechanics after several years of searching.

Amy Liberty, whose Liberty Hospitality Group owns hotels in Rockland and Camden, said she searched all last year for a full-time front desk person but did not find success. Liberty said she believes there is a pool of people in the region to fill vacant jobs, but that employers have difficulty persuading them to actually take the jobs.

"I think people are so picky about what they want to do, the hours they want to work, and just don’t have that enthusiasm," she said.

Some employers said they have raised wages or offered incentives, including cash bonuses, to attract new workers. And they said the growing economy means the demand and competition for workers are likely to last.

The state DOL estimates there are 21,000 people in the workforce for the Rockland-Camden labor market, which covers most of Knox County.

The department said that, based on average unemployment levels, there are about 770 adults, over age 16, who are currently looking for, and theoretically available to fill, vacant jobs.

