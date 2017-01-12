Linda Bean exit may end L.L. Bean boycott

Linda Bean (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

FREEPORT, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- The organizer who called for a boycott of Freeport retail giant L.L. Bean said she would have to consult with advisers before removing the gear provider from Grab Your Wallet’s list of companies targeted for action because of perceived support for Donald Trump.

Read the full story from the Portland Press Herald.

Shannon Coulter, co-founder of the grassroots political group, said removing Linda Bean from L.L. Bean’s board of directors might not be enough to remove the company from its boycott list. The granddaughter of founder Leon Leonwood Bean, Bean is one of 10 members of the retailer’s board and drew the ire of Grab Your Wallet by donating $60,000 to the president-elect’s campaign.

