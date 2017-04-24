LePage says his son is leaving Maine because taxes are too high

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Governor Paul LePage says the Legislature has to take action to eliminate the 3% income tax increase for high earners, because it is already hurting the state's economy.



The Governor held his third press conference in the past two weeks Tuesday morning to renew his call to eliminate the tax increase passed by voters in November.

The Governor has been targeting the 3% tax since the day the Legislature was sworn in. The extra 3 percent tax only applies for incomes over $200,000 which includes thousands of small businesses.

The Governor says Mainers have been sending him emails and letters complaining of the tax. He says it gives Maine the highest top tax rate in the country for incomes under a million dollars.

As he has said before, he bemoaned the burden the tax creates for small businesses and said it is driving people from the state, even his own son.

"Now my son is leaving this week, 27 years-old...and he's leaving Maine because he's going to get a job worth $30,000 more."

LePage says his son is getting a job in Florida and will save $40,000 in taxes.

The 3% percent tax has become a key issue in the Legislature, and is expected to be pivotal in finding agreement on a new state budget.

Republicans have called it a line in the sand. Democrats, in turn, have said they want to push for more property tax relief instead.

The Governor said today he hopes Republicans hold firm on that 3% issue, but that he isn't confident they will.





© 2017 WCSH-TV