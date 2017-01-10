Beer scene tapping out

Portland, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine's craft beer industry has been expanding each year.

Forbes Magazine recently named Portland, Maine "Beer Capital, USA," citing the most micro-breweries per capita than any other city in America; but Portland hosts only 17 of Maine's 90 craft breweries.

That's an expansion from 60 in 2015. Some breweries like Shipyard - who've been around for more than 20 years - remember just 25 breweries five years ago.

"There are only so many tap lines," said Brandon Mazer, with Shipyard Brewing. "There is only so much shelf space."

Portland's first craft brewer, Geary's, made 34.5% less beer in 2015 than in 2011, according to numbers from the state's Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations.

"It used to be easier to compete for a slice of the pie," said Baxter Brewing founder, Luke Livingston. "The pie hasn't grown exponentially, there are just thousands of slices now."

Livingston founded his brewery six years ago. Since then, 70 more breweries have opened their doors in Maine.

"It's still on a national scale only 12%-13% of beer that is consumed is a craft beer. So our market, even though it's hot and trendy right now, it's still only 13 out of 100 people," said Livingston.

"10 of those people are buying an IPA of some sort, 9 of those 10 people are never going to buy the same beer twice; even if they love the beer, part of the fun for the consumer is to try different beer."

Breweries have had to get creative. Shipyard has built a tap room where people can sample new additions, like a new beer brewed with tea.

"It gives us a chance to be a little more experimental and get some feedback on some of our new products that were working on without having to just go direct to market," said Mazer.

Breweries also use events like the annual Trail to Ale race or events through Baxter Outdoors to get their products more exposure; and brew festivals help bring everyone together to remind consumers they're still here.

"We are a very collaborative industry. When somebody needs hops or a piece of equipment or someone needs help, we're always chatting and talking," said Mazer. "That being said, we are competitors."

The big push now is to get more people nationwide drinking craft beer. The goal is to raise the 13% to 20% by 2020.

Copyright 2016 WCSH