Expanded response to Gov. LePage late night 2-year budget release

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Governor LePage has released his proposed two-year budget, and it touches almost every aspect of Maine life.

The budget reduces the income tax rate for nearly all Mainers, down to 2.75% and 3.15%, depending on income. But it also applies that 3% surcharge passed by voters to all taxpayers, instead of just those with higher incomes. The result would be a top tax rate of 6.15%. It calls for a shift to a “flat rate” in 2020 of 5.75%. All of these would be less than the top rate now, and far less than what referendum Question 2 calls for. That law, passed by voters, results in a top tax rate of 10.15 percent for higher income earners and has been widely criticized by business groups as well as the Governor. They say it would give the state the second highest tax rate in the country, and that would hurt Maine’s chances of attracting new jobs. Supporters of the surcharge say the added money is needed to fund education...and make the wealthy “pay their fair share.”

The tax plan also calls for a broadening of the sales tax base, to include taxing recreational purchases, such as golf green fees or ski lift tickets, and taxing household and personal services for things like interior decorating or lawn care.

The LePage budget also would make major changes to how Maine pays for K-12 schools, by repealing the current school funding formula and creating a new one. It would also have the state take over paying teachers, with a single, statewide teacher contract. Currently, those contracts are handled at the local level. There would also be added funding for the University System, Community College System, and Maine Maritime Academy.

The budget calls for what appear to be major changes within DHHS and the Medicaid system, by “refocusing” priorities on the elderly, disabled and intellectually disabled. It proposes to reduce the amount that DHHS consumes in the budget, using savings from previous cuts and changes, and by saving $100 million from the Medicaid program. Those reductions come through a series of eligibility or reimbursement changes...all sure to be controversial.

They include:

Cutting eligibility time for the TANF (Temporary Aid to Needy Families) program from the current five years oi 3 years.

A $33 million cut that eliminates benefits for “able-bodied adults” earning over 40% of the Federal Poverty Level.

Eliminating the General Assistance reimbursement program, which reimburses towns and cities for part of their General Assistance costs.

The budget also would eliminate 500 state jobs, throughout state government.

It would make added investments in infrastructure, primarily through highway projects. The budget proposes to end the longstanding practice of using part of the Highway Fund to pay for the Maine State Police. It shifts that cost to the General Fund, and keeps the Highway Fund money to increase MDOT’s budget for highway improvements.

