Close DOW breaks through 20,000 ceiling WCSH 9:45 AM. EST January 25, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — Dow Jones industrial average eclipses 20,000 for the first time; cheers from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press
