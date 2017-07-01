What not to buy on Amazon Prime Day

CLEVELAND, OH - One of the biggest deal events of the year is quickly approaching, and the most savvy shoppers are making a list of the items they need beforehand. Before you make that list for Amazon Prime Day, however, you should also know what not to buy. There are items that will be available at a lower price - with better selection - later in the year.



1. Do not buy back to school items! Prime Day begins July 10. Back to school sales begin the last week of July and all of the items that are on sale the last week of July, are practically on clearance the first week of August. Mark your calendar for July 31 - Aug. 4 and I will bring you the best back to school deals on this station's website.



2. Do not buy Christmas decorations. That whole Christmas in July thing has come and gone. While Prime Day 2017 is an ideal opportunity to purchase holiday gifts, decorations are not reduced to the extent you will see in November or on Black Friday. Skip those Christmas lights.



3. Avoid a grill purchase if you can. If you simply need a grill or BBQ to enjoy this summer, Prime Day has terrific deals but the Labor Day sales bring additional grill reductions by up to 30%. If you can wait that patience will pay off, but if you are in a part of the country where grill season is restricted to May through late September, enjoy your summer and your grill in tandem!



4. Careful on OUTDOOR home security purchases on Prime Day. This actually pertains to one brand. For those of you eyeing Toucan security - and I've received many requests for deals from this brand tied to the late night infomercial circuit - I have verified better deals at a lower price drop Monday July 17. Subscribe to my YouTube channel for this deal when it drops.

Amazon Prime Day is a 30-hour event that begins at 9 p.m. EST Monday, July 10 and runs until 2:59 a.m. EST Wednesday, July 12. Click here for everything you need to know about the event.

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Studios and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the companies and brands featured here.

