Top 6 Memorial Day sales 2017: Nike, Oakley and BBQ

CLEVELAND, OH - Memorial Day is about something so much more important than sales or deals. In my more than decade of hunting down deals, I never feel quite right putting the words "Memorial Day" and "Sale" beside each other.
Memorial Day 2017 is a long holiday weekend, however - and it's one of the top shopping weekends of the entire year. If you are looking to save a substantial amount of money, the best deals I've seen in a long time are listed below. You could easily save more than $100 per purchase if you play your cards correctly - and then spend the rest of this weekend with family, friends and doing more important things.
If there's anything else you want to save money on, just let me know!
1. Up to 70% Off Oakley, Ray-Ban And Designer Sunglasses
2.Up to 60% Off Nike, Adidas, Puma and Reebok Running Shoes
3. Up to 50% Off Dick's Sporting Good Outdoor Sale
**From boats, to golf and fishing - one of the best sale we've ever seen!
4. Up to 65% Patio, Grill, Garden & BBQ Amazon Flash Sale
**Prices and deals are changing by the hour!
4. Microsoft Surface At $150 Off (Upgraded RAM) + Free Shipping
Was: $499.99
Now: $359.99
5. Top Rated Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones $60 Off + Free Shipping
Was: $149.99
Now: $89.99
6. Appliances, Furniture and Mattresses
**I surveyed 28 different stores and prices were all 40% lower than average with most local store pricing identical from one to the next. My suggestion: SHOP LOCAL. Online retailers are not as aggressive with pricing as local establishments within this category.
No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.
