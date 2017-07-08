Get the top 30 tech deals from Amazon Prime Day 2017 now

CLEVELAND, OH - Prime Day, Amazon's global shopping event, has become synonymous with tech and savings. After having surveyed more than 300 tech deals, I have a Top 30 list of products at their lowest prices - all based on your requests.



Below, please find your 30 best frugal finds. I have extensively tested each product on the list below.



Happy Savings!



67% Off Top-Rated Wireless Sports Headphones

Was: $59.99

Now: $19.99



64% Off 6 Outlet & 6 USB Surge Protected Power Strip

Was: $49.99

Now: $17.99



$80 Off Top Rated Heated Massage Chair

Was: $220.00

Now: $149.99



67% Off Amazon's Top-Rated Wireless Bluetooth Stereo

Was: $199.99

Now: $65.99



75% Off Two Cordless Dimmable LED Switches

Was: $39.99

Now: $9.99



67% Off Fitness Trackers + Pedometers + Sleep Monitors

Was: $112.48

Now: $36.99



79% Off LED Flashlight + Seatbelt Cutter + Vehicle Escape Tool

Was: $79.99

Now: $16.99



$40 Off GOgroove Bluetooth Streaming Stereo With LED Display

Was: $79.99

Now: $49.99



$470 Off App Controlled Treadmill + Free Delivery

Was: $1000.00

Now: $530.00



50% Off Drone Quadcopters With HD Cameras

Was: $70.00

Now: $35.00



$28 Off Key Locator and Personal Tracking System

Was: $38.00

Now: $18.00



$24 Off Top Performing Dual Charging Power Banks

Was: $46.00

Now: $22.99



$22 Off Smartphone Vehicle Streaming Adapter GOgroove X3

Was: $49.99

Now: $26.99



$80 Off Rear and Front HD Recording Dashcams

Was: $200.00

Now: $119.99



$40 Off WiFi Extender + Router + Signal Booster

Was: $89.99

Now: $49.99



70% Off Remote Controlled Wireless Smart Outlet

Was: $39.99

Now: $11.99



50% Off App Controlled WiFi Smart Plugs (Alexa Enabled)

Was: $39.99

Now: $19.99



$50 Off Home Theater / Gaming Speaker System + Subwoofer

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99



$20 Off Neck & Shoulder Shiatsu Massager

Was: $59.99

Now: $39.99



$70 Off WiFi Surveillance System + Night Vision + Motion

Was: $119.99

Now: $49.99



50% Off Multi-Camera Indoor / Outdoor Security Cameras

Was: $200 - $390

Now: $95 - $180



$32 Off Ultrasonic Diffuser + Cool Mist Humidifier

Was: $59.99

Now: $27.95



$33 Off Bluetooth HD Surround Sound Portable Speakers

Was: $66.00

Now: $29.99



53% Off 4-Port Car Charger For Apple & Android

Was: $35.99

Now: $16.99



70% Off iPhone / Android Smartphone & Tablet Stands

Was: $29.99

Now: $8.99



$30 - $50 Off Amazon Echo & Alexa Enabled Products

Was: $49 - $220

Now: $39.99+ (Prime Day Only)



$22 Off LED Tactical Flashlights

Was: $39.99

Now: $22.99



$18 Off TWO iClever Apple / Android Smart Chargers

Was: $26.99

Now: $8.99



$30 Off True Wireless Earbuds With Handsfree Calling

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99



$10 Off Universal Car Smartphone Mounts

Was: $19.99

Now: $9.99

Amazon Prime Day is a 30-hour event that begins at 9 p.m. EST Monday, July 10 and runs until 2:59 a.m. EST Wednesday, July 12. Click here for everything you need to know about the event.

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the companies and brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

