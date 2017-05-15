CLEVELAND, OH - Happy Tech Tuesday! In my continued quest to save you as much cash as possible, I just finished testing the world's first microwave-to-erase smart notebook that backs up your drawings, sketches and data to the cloud!



It's actually ingenious as far as I'm concerned. For all those times you want to send a flow chart, diagram, doodle, drawing, brainstorm session or important checklist to someone else, just jot it down in the Rocketbook. Moments later, you have the ability to share it to the cloud.



Watch the video above to see the Rocketbook in action!



1. Put your ideas onto the erasable 80 pages of paper in the Rocketbook with the included magic pen.



2. Using the QR code on the pages of the notebook, a quick scan with your smartphone allows you to blast your notes to iCloud, Google Docs, Drop Box, Evernote or email.



3. To erase your Rocketbook, just put it in to your microwave. Yes... that's actually all you need to do and it works!



You will need access to a microwave and an Apple or Android smartphone to use the Rocketbook Wave.



$15 Off New LARGE Wave Rocketbook Smart Notebook + Free Delivery

Was: $40.00

Now: $23.99 **Price drops to $22.99 if you buy more than one.



No stores pay us to feature their products. The only purpose of this column is to save you cash!

