From summer barbecues to Christmas decor, these lights can do both

CLEVELAND, OH - It seems like these days almost everything is on a remote control and now you can add your garden to the list! In my continued quest to save you time and money, my favorite Tech Tuesday deal does double duty.



The same waterproof pool-ready garden lights system I just finished testing works equally well for the holidays. From spooky Halloween lighting to an LED system ready for Christmas, this is another winner for your wallet.



What's the deal? Ten super bright LEDs built into a fully submersible cylinder complete with remote control for 16 different colors and strobe effects. Here are just a few of the ways we've been able to use these lights:



- Ideal for a garden party or to light the way at night

- Lights buried at the bottom of a vase create a fantastic LED effect

- Pond ready and lake ready lights create a brilliant effect at night

- Can be used under a pitcher or under cups

- Creates an ocean effect for centerpieces or home decor

- Extremely durable (I tested this with a 5 year old)

- Color options can make any holiday more festive

- Create light accents on a home, fence or patio table

- Lowest recorded price today

- Quality and LED power tested better than competitors that were $1-3 less.



Click the play button to watch the iMagitek LED system in action.



72% Off New iMagitek Waterproof LED System TWO Pack + Prime Shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $13.99

**Remotes include batteries but EACH light uses 3 AAA's. Batteries are on sale here.



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

