Is remote control of your lights worth $12?

CLEVELAND, OH - The concept of the "Clap On, Clap Off" just got a facelift that's sleek and frugal! You can now get full handheld control of your lights, a coffee maker, a fan, Christmas lights and countless other products for $12.



It's all tied to a modernized version of the infomercial favorite and based on a small remote control. I can't think of an easier or less expensive way to control a light or appliance from up to 100 feet away.



Currently the top rated remote control system on Amazon, the Finduat Wireless control system was a top performer in my tests and with its public product release, it's now $11.99 with batteries included.



Click the play button to watch me set this controller up in under 10 seconds!



- Ideal for the elderly

- Great for a dorm or back to school for outlets in hard to reach places

- Great for pregnant women or those with limited mobility

- Control any 3-prong outlet from 100 feet away

- Great for lamps, Christmas lights, patio lighting

- Works instantly and had longer ranger than its competitors

- Control different areas of your home from the couch!

- Works out of the box, no set-up required



70% Off Top Remote Control Outlet System + Batteries Included + Prime Shipping

Was: $39.99

Now: $11.99

**Not a Prime Member, score free shipping using this free 30 day trial.



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

